Video: Watch Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, & Melissa Rouch on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“Night Court” actress Melissa Rauch and “A Legendary Night” tour boy-band icons Joey Fatone and AJ McLean visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, March 19.

Melissa recalls her last appearance on the show and tells Jennifer she's a matchmaker after a backstage meeting with basketball legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar helped her get him to agree to a guest appearance on “Night Court.” Plus, the NSYNC fan gets a surprise from Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean.

Then, AJ and Jennifer reminisce about playing together on an NBA All Star team. Joey and AJ tell Jennifer what inspired them to team up for their “A Legendary Night” tour. The Backstreet Boys star recalls getting emotional after performing one of his new tracks, “Arizona,” in front of his young daughter, confessing he cried after seeing the way she looked at him on stage.

Later on, Jennifer welcomes Eryka Waller from Philadelphia, PA, a dance instructor and the owner of Quinn Center for the Performing Arts where she teaches kids ages 2-18. Prior to opening her dance studio, Eryka was a social worker and saw the challenges youth in the city faced and felt the need to give back. She opened the Quinn Center in 2019 to provide a safe and healthy outlet for young girls of color in her community.

Eryka has committed herself to ensuring young women have a place to build their skills in dance while also instilling the values of self-esteem, self-love, and confidence. Then, Eryka is surprised by none other than Debbie Allen, whom she has long admired and Denny's, who is committed to highlighting mental health awareness, donates $10,000 to Eryka so she can continue her important work.

Tune-in to watch host Jennifer Hudson give her NAACP Image Award acceptance speech for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” winning this year's “Outstanding Talk Series!”

The week continues with“Girls5Eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Arthur The King” actress Nathalie Emmanuel, Grammy award-winning artist Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, “The Girls on the Bus” cast Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore, “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and Lisa Rinna. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

AJ McLean Recalls Losing It Performing in Front of Daughter with Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone & AJ McLean Surprise ‘Night Court' Star Melissa Rauch

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Inspiring Dance Instructor with visit from Debbie Allen and $10,000!

Jennifer Hudson's NAACP IMAGE AWARDS Acceptance Speech

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.