Video: Watch Joe Manganiello on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“Deal or No Deal Island” star Joe Manganiello makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, March 18.

Joe reveals to Jennifer how he found out about his real family name on “Finding Your Roots,” discovering that his grandfather wasn't his father's dad and that his last name may actually be Jones.

Then the host shares how he loves traveling with his cute but “savage” pet dog Bubbles, admitting she has her own EU Passport. Plus, Jennifer presents Joe with a series of challenging scenarios and discovers that Joe would film in the heat over the cold, revealing he was traumatized after filming his naked scenes in the freezing cold on “True Blood.”

The week continues with Night Court” actress Melissa Rauch, BOY BAND icons Joey Fatone and AJ McLean on their upcoming “A Legendary Night” tour, “Girls5Eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Arthur The King” actress Nathalie Emmanuel, Grammy award-winning artist Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, “The Girls on the Bus” cast Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore, “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan and Lisa Rinna. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Joe Manganiello's Jetsetter Pet Dog Has Earned a Reputation in Italy

Joe Manganiello Is ‘Traumatized' from Filming Naked in the Freezing Cold

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.