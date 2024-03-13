Video: Watch Jesse Palmer & Shaun Robinson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and TLC's “90 Day: The Single Life Tell All” host Shaun Robinson visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, March 13.

Jesse Palmer shares an update on his family, calling his wife Emily, newborn daughter Ella, and their pet dog his “entire world.” “The Bachelor” host tells how he's adapting to fatherhood and his “Zaddy” status, plus Jesse compares hanging out with the latest “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei to being with a member of the Jonas Brothers. He also points out a particular difference between "The Golden Bachelor" and the regular "The Bachelor."

Additionally, Shaun Robinson shares how she met Aretha Franklin and reveals what the late singing legend told her about Jennifer. Plus, Shaun opens up about partying with Prince.

This week continues with multi award-winning actress Minnie Driver, Olympian Jonny Moseley, and “Station 19” actor Boris Kodjoe. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jesse Palmer on How Fatherhood ‘Changed Everything' and ‘Joey Mania' Amid ‘The Bachelor'

Shaun Robinson on Becoming Friends with Aretha Franklin and ‘Partying with Prince'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.