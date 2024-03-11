Video: Watch James Pickens Jr. on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor James Pickens Jr. makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, March 11.

James reflects on his acting path and recalls starring in a play with Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel Washington, whom he fondly calls his 'ride or die cats'. Then, James looks ahead to his 40th wedding anniversary and the 20th season of “Grey's Anatomy” after the cast had a mini reunion at the Emmy Awards. Plus, James tells Jennifer about his life as a cowboy and helps Jennifer channel her inner cowgirl as she learns how to use a lasso.

This week continues with “So You Think You Can Dance” judges JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, multi-award winning actress Minnie Driver, and Olympian Jonny Moseley.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.