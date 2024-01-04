Video: Watch Howie Mandel on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Comedian Howie Mandel makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, January 4.

The “Deal Or No Deal” star tells Jennifer how excited he is about becoming a grandfather for the third time as he chats about his daughter's pregnancy. The comedian jokes about what it's like to do the school run, shares how his wife encouraged him to take “Deal or No Deal,” and reveals how his family feels about him dancing on TikTok.

Plus, the “AGT: Fantasy League” judge tells Jennifer why he likes “America's Got Talent: Fantasy League” more than the REGULAR SHOW and opens up about his friendship with his fellow judges, sharing that Heidi Klum is very competitive!

The week continues with comedian Roy Wood Jr. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Why Howie Mandel's Wife Didn't Let Him Turn Down ‘Deal or No Deal'

Howie Mandel on Which ‘America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' Judge Is His Biggest Competition

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.