Video: Watch Heidi Klum on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“America's Got Talent: Fantasy League” judge Heidi Klum makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, January 19.

Heidi tells Jennifer about her and husband Tom's trip to St. Barts without the kids, and shares that they recently started dancing lessons together. The supermodel reveals details from her 50th birthday and opens up about the new puppies in her life that she gifted her husband for his birthday.

Heidi then chats about her new single “Sunglasses at Night” and reveals that her idea came to fruition because she said it out loud. Plus, Heidi reacts to Howie Mandel calling her “competitive,” admitting to her passion for the contestants.

