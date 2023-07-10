Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Love at First Sight. The new film will be released on September 15.

After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection.

A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E Smith.

Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips, the film is a reminder that timing is everything and true love can be found in the most unexpected places.

Watch the new trailer here: