Video: Watch HGTV Week & Will.i.am on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Black Eyed Peas artist will.i.am makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, February 19.

will.i.am reflects on his guest appearance during Usher's SUPER BOWL Halftime Show, revealing Usher called him hours before the performance with a last-minute change to skate through his legs, and he shares his hesitation and concern for his kneecaps. will.i.am recalls his childhood dreams of being a performer and then raps what he wrote for his health class homework when he was 17 years old.

will.i.am also shares why people shouldn't be afraid of artificial INTELLIGENCE and tells Jennifer how he uses AI for his new app FYI.AI and his job as a Sirius XM radio host. The musician also shares why he wanted to go to Harvard Business School as he looks ahead to graduation and reveals he lives in a “regular” college dorm while studying.

Later on in the show and part of HGTV week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt discuss their musical roots and what it is really like behind the scenes when they work together. Brian reveals he auditioned for “American Idol” the same year Jennifer appeared on the competition series. The couple reflect on how they met in a girls' chorus class in high school and how it can be nerve-wracking when they're building homes together.

The week continues with actress Sanaa Lathan, country singer Kane Brown, and rapper Lil Jon. Plus, a special week of HGTV stars, including Eric & Ben Napier, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Cole and Chelsea DeBoer, and Dave and Jenny Marrs.

