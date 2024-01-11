Video: Watch HAIRSPRAY Star Nikki Blonsky in Peacock's BOSCO Trailer

In 2006 over two million Americans were incarcerated but only one managed to escape a federal maximum-security wing while under 24-hour surveillance - Quawntay “Bosco” Adams. For the chance to be at his first child’s birth, he planned an ingenious escape with the help of a lonely Missouri woman that he meets by replying to a personal ad.

Sentenced to 35 years behind bars for attempting to possess marijuana, the Peacock Original film follows Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Aubrey Joseph) as he miraculously escapes from a maximum-security prison to be at his first child’s birth.

The film features a strong cast, including Nikki Blonsky as “Tammy,” Tyrese Gibson as “Tootie,” Vivica A. Fox as “Willa,” Theo Rossi as “Ramos,” Thomas Jane as “Hunt” and more.

Bosco will feature original music from leading hip-hop artists, including Snoop Dogg, French Montana, The Game, DDG, and more.

Produced by Evergreen Valley Productions and Fluke Studios, Bosco is the feature directorial debut from Chilean American director and writer Nicholas Manuel Pino.

Watch the new trailer here: