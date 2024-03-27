Video: Watch Gina Rodriguez & Carla Hall on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez and “Chasing Flavor” chef Carla Hall visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, March 27.

Gina shares with Jennifer her perspective on entering the next phase of motherhood as she approaches her 40th birthday this summer. Then, reflecting on the “scariest week” of her life last year when her son was in the NICU, Gina opens up about feeling supported by both her ancestors and the dedicated medical team.

The actress expressed her gratitude by throwing a big first birthday party for her son as a heartfelt gesture toward her loved ones.

Plus, Gina teaches Jennifer one of her favorite pastimes - salsa dancing!

Then, Carla joins Jennifer for a cooking demo. The award-winning chef shows Jennifer how to make a delicious plate of shrimp and grits.

This week continues with “Diarra From Detroit” Executive Producer Kenya Barris, entrepreneur and “Worthy” author Jamie Kern Lima, and “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.