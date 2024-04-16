Video: Watch First Full Trailer for Season 3 of HACKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has just released the first full trailer for Season 3 of the highly acclaimed comedy series Hacks. The new season will premiere on Thursday, May 2.

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award winner Jean Smart and Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominee Hannah Einbinder return alongside Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

Previously announced guest stars include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

The nine-episode season debuts with two episodes, followed by two new episodes each week, concluding with the season finale on May 30.