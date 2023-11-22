Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 4 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals

Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Multi-talented Eric McCormack makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” season two, airing Wednesday, November 22. 

“The Other Black Girl” star tells Jennifer how fun it is to see Sean Hayes’ reaction to watching “Will & Grace” for the first time as he rewatches the hit sitcom for their podcast. Eric recalls working with a “nervous” Barry Manilow when he appeared as a guest star and talks about the moment he realized he’d written a song with the music legend. 

Next week continues with actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, legendary Henry Winkler, Grammy-Award nominated singer Ellie Goulding, fashion model Winnie Harlow, iconic Dionne Warwick and multi-talented Dove Cameron. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the video clip from the episode here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Attack On Titan Adapts the Mangas Baby Scene in Finale Photo
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Attack on Titan has finally reached its finale and not only fans but other people are also going crazy over this super emotional scene with a baby in the anime. The show’s final episode is intense, especially a part where the innocent civilians are facing “The Rumbling” and it’s devastating. A lot of people are getting killed, and it’s all because of Eren’s orders! 

2
John Leguizamo To Appear on Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW Photo
John Leguizamo To Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Tonight’s episode of The Daily Show is hosted by Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper. Leguizamo, who guest hosted the show in March, will return to lend his voice to a special segment where he will discuss how Univision’s election coverage impacts Spanish speaking viewers and voters.

3
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Marks 7 Straight Weeks as No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show Photo
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Marks 7 Straight Weeks as No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show

Through its first 7 weeks of the season (10/2-11/19/23), ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” stands as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.18 rating), topping NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 10% (0.17 rating) and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 27% (0.14 rating).

4
Apples SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend Photo
Apple's SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend

Apple Original Films' holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer is coming back to theaters for a limited theatrical run this weekend. The sing-along version of “Spirited” invites fans to get into the holiday spirit by belting out tunes composed by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD