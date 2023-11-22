Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Multi-talented Eric McCormack makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” season two, airing Wednesday, November 22.

“The Other Black Girl” star tells Jennifer how fun it is to see Sean Hayes’ reaction to watching “Will & Grace” for the first time as he rewatches the hit sitcom for their podcast. Eric recalls working with a “nervous” Barry Manilow when he appeared as a guest star and talks about the moment he realized he’d written a song with the music legend.

Next week continues with actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, legendary Henry Winkler, Grammy-Award nominated singer Ellie Goulding, fashion model Winnie Harlow, iconic Dionne Warwick and multi-talented Dove Cameron.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.