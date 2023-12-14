Video: Watch Eddie Murphy Shares BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F Teaser

It is set to premiere Summer 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F. It is set to premiere Summer 2024.

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon.

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Written by Will Beall And Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten, the show is based on characters created by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie, Jr. It was directed by Mark Molloy.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film here:



