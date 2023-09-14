Video: Watch Dylan Sprouse & Kyle Richards in BEAUTIFUL WEDDING Teaser

The film is hitting theaters next year. 

Sep. 14, 2023

The teaser trailer for BEAUTIFUL WEDDING has been released, hitting theaters next year. 

A sequel to Beautiful Disaster, the romantic-comedy stars Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided), Virginia Gardner (Fall), Austin North (Outer Banks), Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Rob Estes (Melrose Place), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills 90210), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Neil Bishop (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Kyle Richards (the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

After a crazy Vegas wedding, Abby and Travis travel to Mexico for a wild, weird honeymoon – but are they in for another disaster?

The film was produced by Brian Pitt, Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Roger Kumble, and Mark Clayman.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






