Video: Watch Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson Sing 'A House Is Not a Home' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 3 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

Model Winnie Harlow and legend Dionne Warwick make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Thursday, November 30. 

The Cay Skin founder tells Jennifer about her new era of embracing her self-esteem as she shares why her new hairstyle stands for confidence and why she dressed as Cruella de Vil for Halloween, claiming she was teased growing up for her skin and now feels empowered to claim it back. 

Legend Dionne Warwick tells Jennifer she hasn’t accomplished everything after 62 years in the music industry.  Dionne opens up about her friendship with Luther Vandross, sharing they talked every day. 

Later on in the show, Dionne’s son Damon Elliott joins Dionne and shares the story of the time Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg showed up at their house to smooth out a disagreement.  Plus, Jennifer and Dionne duet “A House Is Not a Home!” 

The week continues with multi-talented Dove Cameron.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Winnie Harlow Explains the Deeper Meaning Behind Her New Look

Dionne Warwick Says She Hasn’t Accomplished Everything After 62 Years in Music  

Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘A House Is Not a Home’  

Dionne Warwick’s Son Says She ‘Out-Gangstered’ Suge Knight & Snoop Dogg   

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. 



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Will Be Broadcast on ABC This January Photo
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Will Be Broadcast on ABC This January

ABC will head into the new year with the exclusive broadcast premiere of the Emmy Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy “Only Murders in the Building.' Check out the broadcast schedule and when to watch Only Murders in the Building on ABC now!

2
Video: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflixs GRISELDA Series Photo
Video: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflix's GRISELDA Series

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In addition to Sofia Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G). Watch the video!

3
SECRETS OF POLYGAMY to Premiere on A&E in January Photo
SECRETS OF POLYGAMY to Premiere on A&E in January

A&E expands the ‘Secrets Of’ franchise with new documentary series “Secrets of Polygamy,” exposing the shocking realities of life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan or The Order also known officially as the Davis County Cooperative Society, and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).

4
The Oscars Will Air Earlier Than Usual This Year Photo
The Oscars Will Air Earlier Than Usual This Year

A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show, and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Abbott Elementary.” The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific Time zone in primetime after the live presentation. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host this year.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Hakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPsHakushi Hasegawa Announces Limited Vinyl Pressings of First 2 LPs
Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release 'What Are The Chances'Man Alive Featuring James Vincent McMorrow Release 'What Are The Chances'
Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'
Video: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflix's GRISELDA SeriesVideo: Watch Sofía Vergara in Netflix's GRISELDA Series

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SIX
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MOULIN ROUGE!