Video: Watch Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson Sing 'A House Is Not a Home' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Model Winnie Harlow and legend Dionne Warwick make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” S2, airing Thursday, November 30.

The Cay Skin founder tells Jennifer about her new era of embracing her self-esteem as she shares why her new hairstyle stands for confidence and why she dressed as Cruella de Vil for Halloween, claiming she was teased growing up for her skin and now feels empowered to claim it back.

Legend Dionne Warwick tells Jennifer she hasn’t accomplished everything after 62 years in the music industry. Dionne opens up about her friendship with Luther Vandross, sharing they talked every day.

Later on in the show, Dionne’s son Damon Elliott joins Dionne and shares the story of the time Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg showed up at their house to smooth out a disagreement. Plus, Jennifer and Dionne duet “A House Is Not a Home!”

The week continues with multi-talented Dove Cameron.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.