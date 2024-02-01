Video: Watch DJ D-Nice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

Video: Watch DJ D-Nice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

DJ D-Nice makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, February 1.  D-Nice recalls the first time he met Jennifer during fashion week and called her the wrong name, mistakenly announcing her as “Jennifer Holliday” at a party.

Then D-Nice reflects on partying with the likes of Drake and Michelle Obama during the pandemic when he hosted virtual parties that went viral. Plus, D-Nice reveals who he continued to work with in the music industry after his rap career ended in 1992 and how he's still friends with Queen Latifah after they lived in the same apartment building in the '80s. 

The week wraps with pop icon Kylie Minogue.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

D-Nice on Being Friends with Queen Latifah & the Obamas and Calling Jennifer Hudson the Wrong Name  

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of IDs New Series BAIL JUMPERS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS

The episode also finds bounty hunting duo out of Memphis, Tennessee, Harvey Flowers Jr. and Tony Yeager, crossing paths with a fugitive who is eager to chat about her obsession with true crime. Later that night in UFOs, Sandwiches and the Cousin Effect, airing that same night at 10:30/9:30c, North Carolina bail agent Kay Perkins. Watch the video!

2
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel Photo
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel

Additionally, fans can head to the “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel to get in the game day spirit. In partnership with Roku, BMW will be a sponsor of the show in the lead up to the big game, while Rich Eisen and the crew are broadcasting on the ground starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 10. 

3
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The Peoples Choice Awards Photo
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards

Sandler will be honored for his impressive comedic career, which includes iconic roles in box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and many more. Sandler has also proven to be a versatile actor with more recent critically acclaimed dramatic roles in “Uncut Gems,” “Hustle” and his upcoming film “Spaceman.” 

4
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date Photo
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf's Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERSVideo: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku ChannelTHE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel
Adam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice AwardsAdam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release DateFULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN