Video: Watch DJ D-Nice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

DJ D-Nice makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, February 1. D-Nice recalls the first time he met Jennifer during fashion week and called her the wrong name, mistakenly announcing her as “Jennifer Holliday” at a party.

Then D-Nice reflects on partying with the likes of Drake and Michelle Obama during the pandemic when he hosted virtual parties that went viral. Plus, D-Nice reveals who he continued to work with in the music industry after his rap career ended in 1992 and how he's still friends with Queen Latifah after they lived in the same apartment building in the '80s.

The week wraps with pop icon Kylie Minogue.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.