Video: Watch Beth Behrs And David Guetta on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Beth Behrs and Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, February 7.

“The Neighborhood” actress returns to the show and shares a hilarious update on her daughter's relationship with her “jealous” horse. Plus, Beth shares why she thinks her child is already set for a career in show business, revealing the toddler “full-on acts out Carol Burnett.” Beth then tells Jennifer her dream guest would be Dolly Parton and sends a personal plea to the country superstar to appear on her show.

Later in the show, DJ and producer David Guetta reflects on the Grammy Awards, sharing that he thinks Jay-Z gave a good speech. The “When We Were Young” artist tells Jennifer how he started out as a DJ and chats about working with Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, and Jennifer Hudson herself!

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning artist Monica and legendary musician & producer Babyface. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Beth Behrs' Toddler Has a Passion for Showbiz and ‘Full-On Acts Out Carol Burnett'

David Guetta on Jay-Z's GRAMMY AWARDS Speech, Working with Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.