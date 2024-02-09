Video: Watch Babyface on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Legendary musician & producer Babyface makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 9.

The “Girls Night Out” singer reflects on winning his 13th Grammy Award and shares why he loves working with SZA, proclaiming she's just getting started.

Then Babyface and Jennifer look ahead to attending the NBA All-Star events, and Jennifer asks for advice for her half-time performance. Babyface chats about his newest album “Girls Night Out” and performs “When Will I See You Again.” Plus, the R&B crooner also performs an unreleased track, which was the first song he ever wrote that was for his childhood crush.

Next week continues with actor Donald Faison, “Queer Eye” designer Bobby Berk, comedian Sarah Silverman, Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Coco Jones and Grammy Award-winner will.i.am.

Babyface Reflects on Winning His 13th Grammy Award and Shares Why He Loves Working with SZA

Babyface Performs ‘When Will I See You Again' and an Unreleased Track

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.