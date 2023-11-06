Video: Watch Andy Cohen Perform a Vegas-Style Musical Number For THE BRAVOS Award Show at BravoCon

The Bravos are now streaming on Peacock.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Andy Cohen opened The Bravos, the first-ever award show at BravoCon, with a special Las Vegas-style musical number.

Cohen was joined by Las Vegas showgirls and dancers, while he shared the microphone with several Bravo-lebrities like Candiace Dillard Bassett, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Chanel Ayan.

"'The Bravos' open with a song I’ve been rehearsing every morning as I walk Ben to school. He thinks I came to Vegas just to sing my song! (And I kind of did). I’ve been so excited and nervous about attempting to sing in front of 120 Bravolebrities and all of you," Andy shared.

While Cohen has been practicing the number for a while, he included in his Instagram caption that he had messed up part of the long-awaited song.

"I didn’t factor into the equation that I’d lose my voice…. But so many thanks to the brilliant Dylan MarcAurele ( @rhonymusical) who wrote the perfect award show opener and helped me face my fears. And my apologies to choreographer Jaimee Gallego (@jaimee_kay) for messing up the kick line. I am FURIOUS at myself and we could’ve edited around it but it happened and so… what can I say. I wanted to nail it all but I messed up!"

The Bravos are now streaming on Peacock. They feature your favorite Bravo-lebrities winning unique awards and RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson accepting the "Wife-time Achievement" Award.

Following BravoCon, Peacock subscribers will be able to stream must-see panels that include cast members from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Southern Charm” and more.  

Peacock is the official streaming home of Bravo with all Bravo series available to stream next-day, MAKING IT the perfect place for fans to catch up on all of their favorite Bravo shows in the lead-up to BravoCon 2023.

Watch the performance here:





