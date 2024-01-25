Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

The second season of Adult Swim's hit animated comedy about a dysfunctional family fighting over the legacy of their second-rate cracker company, “Royal Crackers,” premieres Thursday, February 29 at midnight ET/PT. The debut season of “Royal Crackers” was the most-watched Adult Swim original series of 2023.



Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the half-hour comedy also stars Andrew Santino (“Dave,” “Bad Friends” podcast), Jessica St. Clair (“Veep,” “The Deep Dive” podcast), David Gborie (“Exploding Kittens,” “My Momma Told Me” podcast) and Maile Flanagan (“Naruto,” “Not Dead Yet”).



“This show is near and dear to me and our team is second to none,” said Ruiz. “I'm incredibly grateful to Adult Swim for supporting season two - which explores the deeper, lighter and darker sides of The Hornsbys.”

In “Royal Crackers” Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance.

Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the ROYAL CRACKERS company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.



“Royal Crackers” was created by Ruiz, who also serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen (“The LAST MAN on Earth,” “Hoops”) and Evan Mann (“Arrested Development”). The series is produced by Titmouse.



New episodes of “Royal Crackers” will be available the next day on Max.

Watch the trailer here: