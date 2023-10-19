Video: Watch A Clip from Sunday's New Episode of JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR

New episodes of JACK OSBOURNE’S NIGHT OF TERROR premiere Sundays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Watch a new clip from a new episode JACK OSBOURNE’S NIGHT OF TERROR, Ashmore Estates airing this Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 9/8c on Travel Channel.

Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy join Jack at Illinois’ Ashmore Estates for a crash course in paranormal investigating. This former poor farm turned psychiatric ward holds many dark secrets, some of which are rumored to still be six feet under…

New episodes of JACK OSBOURNE’S NIGHT OF TERROR premiere Sundays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.

Watch the new clip here:



2023 Regional Awards


