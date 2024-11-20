Video: WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY Musical Series Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for “Wonder Pets: In the City,” the all-new animated preschool original series premiering globally on Friday, December 13. The adorable new series invites kids and families to come together to meet charming new characters and go on exciting adventures that spark curiosity and celebrate our unique differences.

“Wonder Pets: In the City” introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake, and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, “Wonder Pets: In the City” is developed by Emmy Award Winner Jennifer Oxley who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere (“Pretzel and the Puppies”), and Grammy and Emmy Award winner and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. The new series features THE VOICE talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning composers and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

