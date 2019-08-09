Video: USA Drops First Trailer For TREADSTONE, A Jason Bourne Prequel Series

USA Network has dropped the first trailer for their new series, Treadstone, a prequel to the popular Jason Bourne series.

Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA BLACK OPS program known as Treadstone, a covert operation that uses behavior modification protocol to turn its agents into nearly unstoppable SUPERHUMAN assassins.

Jason Bourne, the central character in Universal Pictures' "Bourne" film franchise, was a product of the program. The series follows new sleeper agents across the globe as they're mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions. "Heroes" creator Tim Kring serves as the writer and executive producer.

Ramin Bahrani directs the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner will executive produce on behalf of Captivate. Justin Levy will executive produce alongside Bradley Thomas for Imperative Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You