Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist

The new season kicks off tonight on Bravo (9-10 p.m. ET/PT).

By: Sep. 05, 2023

While season three of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ended with former Housewife Jen Shah's guilty plea, the upcoming fourth season is teasing a finale just as shocking.

The newly-released cold open for the upcoming season begins with the finale, recorded in May 2023 in Bermuda, as Heather Gay is heard on the phone receiving shocking news. While producers scurrying into her hotel room to capture the moment, an emotional Gay quickly pushes them out.

"How did we all fall for it? I don't know who to trust anymore," Gay says in the clip.

While it not specifically revealed what Gay had discovered in the clip, the rest of the cold open includes Lisa Barlow calling someone a "f*cking liar" and Meredith Marks kicking someone out of a dinner during a montage of what to expect from the rest of the season.

Variety reports that what Gay is reacting to in the clip is not a second "Black Eye Gate," and will "pay off."

Also in the upcoming season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. 

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. 

While Whitney Rose and Heather Gay work on forgiveness and trust, Rose's relationship with Marks strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

With new housewives Angie Katsanevas and Monica Garcia joining as Housewives, Mary Cosby is back with her unique unfiltered opinions as a friend.

Watch the first two minutes of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY here:

Photo by: Presley Ann/Bravo




