Video: TYLER PERRY'S RUTHLESS Debuts Season 6 Trailer

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Paramount+ has debuted the official trailer for the sixth season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, premiering Tuesday, June 30, exclusively on Paramount+. The series will return with two episodes, followed by a weekly rollout culminating in the mid-season finale on Tuesday, August 25.

The drama series picks up with rising tension and shifting power dynamics inside the Rakudushis compound. "As loyalties fracture and outside forces close in, Ruth's growing influence over The Highest begins to reshape the future of the cult from within," teases a synopsis. "With trust eroding, dangerous new allies entering the fold, and the FBI escalating its pressure, the compound descends further into chaos — all building toward a shocking and unforgettable confrontation."

Season six stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeno, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Michelle Núñez, Nadége August and Joshua Adeyeye. Tyler Perry's Ruthless is executive-produced by Tyler Perry and produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

A spin-off of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tyler Perry's Ruthless first premiered in 2020 on BET+. The series tells the story of a young woman who becomes entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex crazed fanatics, whom she must now play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter.

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