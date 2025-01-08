Video: THE SUBSTANCE Behind-the-Scenes Featurette with Director Coralie Fargeat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company, has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Coralie Fargeat’s electrifying body horror, The Substance.

The 30-minute making-of video takes a look at the film’s overall direction by Coralie Fargeat, cinematography from Benjamin Kračun, sound by Emmanuelle Villard, Stéphane Thiébaut, Victor Praud, Victor Fleurant and Valerie Deloof, special make-up effects by Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Frédérique Arguello, as well as casting, production design and more - featuring extensive commentary from filmmaker Coralie Fargeat.

The Substance has been nominated in 6 categories at the 2025 London Film Critics Circle Awards, including FILM, DIRECTOR, SCREENWRITER, ACTRESS (Demi Moore), SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Margaret Qualley) and TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT - MAKE-UP; and long-listed in 11 categories (BEST FILM, DIRECTOR, ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, LEADING ACTRESS (Demi Moore), SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Margaret Qualley), CINEMATOGRAPHY, EDITING, MAKE-UP & HAIR, ORIGINAL SCORE, PRODUCTION DESIGN, SOUND) at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards with the final nominations announced on Wednesday 15th January 2025.

The Substance, a Working Title Films production, is written, directed, co-produced and co-edited by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), and stars Golden Globe winner Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal), Golden Globe nominee Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Maid, Kinds of Kindness, Fosse Verdon), and Dennis Quaid (Far from Heaven, The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow).

Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid).

She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twenty-something Sue (Margaret Qualley).

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?

Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes award-winning sensation turns toxic beauty culture INSIDE OUT with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance is one of the most talked-about, thought-provoking and shocking films of the year - an absolute must-see. The movie is now available to watch on MUBI.

