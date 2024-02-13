Video: SundanceTV Releases SMUGSHOT Series Trailer

SundanceTV released the trailer and key art for the next series in the network's popular “True Crime Story” franchise, True Crime Story: Smugshot, which premieres Thursday, March 14 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV, AMC+ and Sundance Now.

New episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays, with the series two-part finale “Dickweed” airing Thursday, April 11.

True Crime Story: Smugshot is a six-episode anthology docu-series in which each episode spotlights a unique story of entitled individuals involved in elaborate criminal behavior. Their crimes range from petty to devastating, but the series of events surrounding the crime are always surprising.

Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame; each of these law-breakers cling to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain. At times quirky and funny, at others outrageous or disturbing, these are the stories of people who thought they could, or should, get away with it.

True Crime Story: Smugshot, a SundanceTV Original Series, is created and executive produced by award-winning documentary filmmakers Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel (The Pez Outlaw, Bitconned, The Legend of Cocaine Island). Rebecca Stern, Jonathan Ignatius Green, and Bryan & Amy Storkel serve as episodic directors while Karen Bowlin, Jefferis Gray, Clay Jeter, Justin Levy and David Ricksecker produce. Production studios are AMC Studios and Sidestilt Films.

EPISODES

Episode 1 – “Revenge of the PTA Mom” – Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

A wealthy Orange County mom and her husband, both attorneys, plot revenge on the PTA president for not properly supervising their son at school. It starts with a smear campaign, then escalates to police reports. Eventually, she took it too far.

Episode 2 – “A Special Investigation” – Premieres Thursday, March 21 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

One woman's prestigious pedigree and dedication to social justice almost garner her a top-ranking political appointment, until her actions reveal a corruption scandal that goes deeper than you'd ever expect.

Episode 3 – “Fishing for the Truth” – Premieres Thursday, March 28 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

After an astounding winning streak made these Lake Erie partners the best fishermen at the year's top Walleye tournament, an unbelievable catch turns out to be just as implausible as it looks, shocking people world-wide.

Episode 4 – “Affluenza” – Premieres Thursday, April 4 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

A wealthy Texas teen has a deadly drunk driving accident. His lawyers claim he suffers from affluenza, and it works. No jail time. Then, caught violating his probation, he flees to Mexico. But there is more to this story than just the headlines.

Episode 5 – “Dickweed - Part 1” – Premieres Thursday, April 11 at 10pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

Two people got kidnapped. One man lost his dick. No-one got any money. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

Episode 6 – “Dickweed - Part 2” – Premieres Thursday, April 11 at 11pm ET/PT on SundanceTV; available to stream on AMC+ and Sundance Now

The suspect slips through law enforcement's fingers, but the detective finds the perfect partner to help with the case; the fugitive's wife. Together they'll set a trap that even this criminal can't escape. Until he does.