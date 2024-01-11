Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season

The crime drama centered around the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod comes to an explosive conclusion with the final season premiere on Friday, January 26.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

STARZ has released the trailer for the third and final season of “Hightown.” The crime drama centered around the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod comes to an explosive conclusion with the final season premiere on Friday, January 26. The time has come for Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) to pick a side and stand up for what she believes in. All lies come to an end and the case is coming to a close. 

The third and final season of “Hightown” is set to premiere on Friday, January 26 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, January 26 at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S and 10 PM  ET/PT in Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform. For those who want to go back to where it all began, the first season of “Hightown” is available for free for a limited time on the STARZ app and select streaming and cable platforms until February 5.

Monica Raymund (Bros, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), James Badge Dale (“24,” The Departed), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Imani Lewis (Eighth Grade, “First Kill”) Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Paradise City”) and Mike Pniewski (“Madam Secretary”) return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira (“The Vampire Diaries”), Taja V. Simpson (“The Oval”), Michael Drayer (“Mr. Robot,” “Sneaky Pete”), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave, “Deadwood”), Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Woman in the Window) and Kate Miller (The Trial of the Chicago 7) all guest star. 

“Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“The Hunting Wives,” “Gotham”) executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, “CSI” franchise), Jonathan Littman (“Lucifer,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “CSI: Vegas”) from Jerry Bruckheimer Television; Ellen H. Schwartz (Sicario, The Princess Diaries), Gary Lennon (“Power Book IV: Force,” “Euphoria”) and Tim Walsh (“Chicago PD”) also serve as executive producers. “Hightown” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television for STARZ.  

About “Hightown” Season Three

Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of “Hightown,” but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Santille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape's drug trade - and making an enemy of Osito while he's at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch HAIRSPRAY Star Nikki Blonsky in Peacocks BOSCO Trailer Photo
Video: Watch HAIRSPRAY Star Nikki Blonsky in Peacock's BOSCO Trailer

The Peacock Original film follows Quawntay “Bosco” Adams (Aubrey Joseph) as he miraculously escapes from a maximum-security prison to be at his first child’s birth. The film features a strong cast, including Nikki Blonsky as “Tammy,” Tyrese Gibson as “Tootie,” Vivica A. Fox as “Willa,” Theo Rossi as “Ramos,” and more. Watch the video!

2
Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week Photo
Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week

No question is off the table when Vice President Harris joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro live in the show's NYC studio to discuss the 2024 presidential campaign, priorities and goals for the administration, and the latest political headlines.

3
Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More Photo
Video: Watch the ABIGAIL Trailer With Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir & More

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera ( In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria) and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail. Watch the video now!

4
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigos HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL Photo
Photos: Inside Olivia Rodrigo's HUNGER GAMES Screening With AMPAS & SCL

Lionsgate hosted an AMPAS & SCL Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, in support of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES. Before the screening, attendees gathered for a reception and a Q&A with “Can’t Catch Me Now” singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and songwriter Daniel Nigro moderated by Tim Grieving. See photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Kamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next WeekKamala Harris to Appear on THE VIEW Next Week
Disney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The StreamDisney Unveils Next Generation Of Ad Innovation: Shop The Stream
Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre PerformancesAGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN