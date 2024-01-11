Video: Starz Releases Trailer For HIGHTOWN Third and Final Season

STARZ has released the trailer for the third and final season of “Hightown.” The crime drama centered around the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod comes to an explosive conclusion with the final season premiere on Friday, January 26. The time has come for Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) to pick a side and stand up for what she believes in. All lies come to an end and the case is coming to a close.

The third and final season of “Hightown” is set to premiere on Friday, January 26 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, January 26 at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S and 10 PM ET/PT in Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform. For those who want to go back to where it all began, the first season of “Hightown” is available for free for a limited time on the STARZ app and select streaming and cable platforms until February 5.

Monica Raymund (Bros, “Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), James Badge Dale (“24,” The Departed), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) return in their previous roles. Imani Lewis (Eighth Grade, “First Kill”) Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Paradise City”) and Mike Pniewski (“Madam Secretary”) return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira (“The Vampire Diaries”), Taja V. Simpson (“The Oval”), Michael Drayer (“Mr. Robot,” “Sneaky Pete”), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave, “Deadwood”), Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Woman in the Window) and Kate Miller (The Trial of the Chicago 7) all guest star.

“Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“The Hunting Wives,” “Gotham”) executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, “CSI” franchise), Jonathan Littman (“Lucifer,” “The Amazing Race,” “CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “CSI: Vegas”) from Jerry Bruckheimer Television; Ellen H. Schwartz (Sicario, The Princess Diaries), Gary Lennon (“Power Book IV: Force,” “Euphoria”) and Tim Walsh (“Chicago PD”) also serve as executive producers. “Hightown” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

About “Hightown” Season Three

Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of “Hightown,” but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Santille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape's drug trade - and making an enemy of Osito while he's at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.

Watch the trailer here:




