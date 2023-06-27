Video: Showtime Releases Trailer For Final BILLIONS Season

On the heels of today’s Paramount+ with Showtime launch, SHOWTIME announced the official trailer for the seventh and final season of the hit drama BILLIONS.

Each of the 12 episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME beginning on Friday, August 11, with the season premiere debuting on air Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The series stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and this final season also marks the return of Emmy® winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan marks a cornerstone integration that makes Paramount+ the new streaming home for SHOWTIME. The SHOWTIME portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming such as BILLIONS, YELLOWJACKETS, THE CHI and many others will now complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone.

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

Since its premiere in 2016, BILLIONS has been one of the most watched signature series on SHOWTIME, year after year. As previously announced, SHOWTIME is in the process of expanding the BILLIONS universe with several projects in development, all executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have established their own acclaimed brand of propulsive storytelling and articulately incorrigible characters. Paul Schiff will come on board to executive produce in this franchise.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. April Taylor and Mike Harrop also serve as executive producers on the final season.

All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Billions.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME