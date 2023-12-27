Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game.

The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Lucky fans received custom t-shirts that repped “Framingham's Finest,” a nod to the Boston suburb that the foul-mouthed teddy bear calls home.

Iconic Boston TV personality and recurring Survivor contestant, Rob Mariano, also shared the hilarious spot to his 250K+ followers yesterday.

The comedic prequel event-series Ted from Seth MacFarlane premieres January 11 only on Peacock.

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.