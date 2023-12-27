Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

The comedic prequel event-series Ted from Seth MacFarlane premieres January 11 only on Peacock.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Rile Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special

Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game.

The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Lucky fans received custom t-shirts that repped “Framingham's Finest,” a nod to the Boston suburb that the foul-mouthed teddy bear calls home.

Iconic Boston TV personality and recurring Survivor contestant, Rob Mariano, also shared the hilarious spot to his 250K+ followers yesterday.

The comedic prequel event-series Ted from Seth MacFarlane premieres January 11 only on Peacock.

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers Photo
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers

“Good Morning America” ranked as the morning’s No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (2.922 million) for the week of Dec. 18, 2023, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “GMA” outdelivered NBC’s “Today” (2.786 million) by 136,000, more than doubling its lead versus the previous week (+106%; vs. 66,000).

2
Kelly Bensimon Teases RHONY: LEGACYs Future: Theres More to Come Photo
Kelly Bensimon Teases RHONY: LEGACY's Future: 'There's More to Come'

Kelly Killoren Bensimon might be seeing more of The Real Housewives of New York in her future. Joining Bensimon on the trip was Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman.

3
Whats Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024 Photo
What's Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

With new exclusives and premieres to beloved movies starting to stream, check out everything coming to Paramount+ in January 2024. 

4
LL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE Lineup Photo
LL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE Lineup

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon LL COOL J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will perform just before midnight from New York's Times Square as part of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” In addition, GRAMMY Award-winning female rap artist Cardi B will join the lineup from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

More Hot Stories For You

LL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE LineupLL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE Lineup
Confronting Palm Springs' Problematic Past, RACIST TREES Premieres On Independent Lens Next MonthConfronting Palm Springs' Problematic Past, RACIST TREES Premieres On Independent Lens Next Month
Danielle Brooks, Ariana DeBose & More Receive 2023 AWFJ EDA Award NominationsDanielle Brooks, Ariana DeBose & More Receive 2023 AWFJ EDA Award Nominations
Oscar Contenders Air On Independent Lens In JanuaryOscar Contenders Air On Independent Lens In January

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC