Video: See Jennifer Lopez Fight AI in First Trailer for ATLAS

The trailer for Atlas, the Jennifer Lopez-led science fiction movie, has just dropped.

The film follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

In an Entertainment Weekly cover story, Lopez said the film is "a story of friendship and learning how to trust; the bond between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances and teach each other how to be more human.”

In addition to Lopez, the cast includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite.

Pre-save the movie HERE!