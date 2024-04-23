Video: See Hayley Mills in the Trailer for M. Night Shayamalan's TRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Legend Hayley Mills will be appearing in the new film from horror director M. Night Shayamalan.

The film, Trap, revolves around a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Last week, the trailer for Trap was released and eagle-eyed viewers can see a blink-and-you'll-miss-it look at Mills in the film.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap also stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, and Allison Pill.

Trap will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9, 2024 and internationally beginning on 1 August, 2024.

Hayley Mills is best known for her iconic roles as a child actress with The Walt Disney Company. She played the titular character in Pollyanna, and the dual roles of Sharon and Susan in The Parent Trap. In addition to her many film roles, she has appeared onstage in various productions including the national tour of The KING and I and A Little Night Music at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. In 2022, she returned to the stage in the West End production of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.