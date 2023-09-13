Video: STARZ Shares SHINING VALE Season Two Trailer

“Shining Vale” season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

STARZ has released the trailer for season two of its hit horror comedy, “Shining Vale,” which returns to haunt viewers' screens on the frightfully appropriate Friday, October 13th.

The hysterical, spine-chilling trailer and key art teases the repercussions following last season’s nail biting cliffhanger when Pat (Courteney Cox) landed herself in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax.

Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to “cure” women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks.

Season two explores what’s in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally…and externally.

“Shining Vale” season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

“Shining Vale,” stars Emmy Award® nominee Courteney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”), Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, “The Kennedys”) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino (“Hollywood,” “The Expecting”).

In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, “Shining Vale” also stars Gus Birney (“Dickinson”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies,” “The Resident”), and Dylan Gage (“PEN15”), and features Emmy Award® nominees Judith Light (“Poker Face”), Allison Tolman (“Gaslit,” “Why Women Kill”) and Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”).

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof (“Trial and Error”) from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (“Bad Sisters,” “Motherland”) from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan (“The Chi,” “The Neighborhood”) and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Season one of “Shining Vale” introduced Pat and Terry Phelps, a dysfunctional family that tried to run from their problems by moving their kids into a Victorian mansion in small-town Connecticut. The only problem? It may be haunted. Once settled in, Pat encountered Rosemary, a demon who possessed her body and turned her life upside down. When THE FAMILY steps in to “save” Pat, they commit her to a psychiatric hospital where she sees an old photo of a nurse who looks just like her demon Rosemary.

Season two kicks off four months later, when Pat’s insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don’t need her, Terry doesn’t remember her and to make matters worse, Pat’s new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking SECRETS OF its dark past. Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!

Watch the trailer for the new season here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Food Networks BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season Photo
Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

Over the ten-episode season which premiered July 10th, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson each led a team of top-tier pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” BBQ Brawl has been picked up for a fifth season that will air summer 2024.

2
Photo: Matthew McConaugheys Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiled Photo
Photo: Matthew McConaughey's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiled

Madame Tussauds New York revealed Academy-Award winning actor, Matthew McConaughey’s brand new wax figure. McConaughey met his wax figure during his appearance on The View, where he also shared details about his new children’s book, “Just Because.” Check out the photo and watch a video!

3
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz & More Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz & More

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix to “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, get all the details on the cast for season 32 now!

4
TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October Photo
TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October

The breakout horror hit of the summer, A24's Talk to Me, is now available on demand. Danny & Michael Phillipou's terrifying debut stars Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosi.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City HallFree Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast TourVideo: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour
Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'
Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAsVideo: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON