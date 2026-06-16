Video: STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Debuts Season 4 Trailer

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Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The 10-episode season premieres globally Thursday, July 23 on Paramount+. New episodes will be available weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, September 24.

In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise - led by Captain Christopher Pike - embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. All three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are available to binge on Paramount+ globally.

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