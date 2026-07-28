Dave Bautista Says Playing Tagah on AVATAR AANG Tapped Into His Social Anxiety

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Dave Bautista discussed his role as Tagah in AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER during a Paramount+ appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, reflecting on how the character allowed him to draw on his own experience with social anxiety. The conversation, released by Paramount as part of its SDCC 2026 coverage, focused on the personal dimension Bautista brought to the part rather than plot details from the series.

Bautista described the nature of Tagah as a way to funnel his social anxiety directly into his performance, giving the role a grounded, personal quality according to the interview. The appearance centered specifically on that connection between actor and character rather than broader career context.

The interview arrives amid a wider run of Comic-Con programming Paramount has released around AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER, including character-focused clips and companion content tied to the series' Four Nations setting. AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER is available to stream on Paramount+.

The Bautista interview follows other recent Comic-Con material from Paramount promoting the series, including a clip showing Katara, Sokka, Toph and Zuko reuniting as a new threat draws Aang's allies back together.

More on Paramount Recent Articles Katara, Sokka, Toph & Zuko Reunite in AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER Clip

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