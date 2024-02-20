Video: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Visits THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

HGTV's “Home Town” couple Ben and Erin Napier make an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Tuesday, February 20.

Erin discusses her new book that highlights the “real life” version of regular life and Ben chats about his multiple surgeries since their last appearance on the show. The couple then make an exciting announcement – they're heading to Sebring, Florida for “Home Town Takeover” Season 3.

Erin and Ben share an update on their kids and reveal the clever way they're getting their children to eat vegetables. Plus, the couple tells Jennifer how they came to adopt two dogs they call “hunting school dropouts.”

Later in the show, Grammy Award-winning COUNTRY MUSIC artist Brandy Clark stops by and tells Jennifer about her first Grammy win after 17 nominations, revealing how she knew she'd won before her name was announced. Brandy also shares how her collaboration with Brandi Carlile came about.

The week continues with actress Sanaa Lathan, country singer Kane Brown, and rapper Lil Jon. Plus, a special week of HGTV stars, including Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Cole and Chelsea Deboer, and Dave and Jenny Marrs.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Erin & Ben Napier Share a Life Update After Multiple Surgeries and Exciting Announcement | HGTV Week

Brandy Clark on Winning Her First Grammy

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.