Video Roundup: Watch the Trailers For NEVER HAVE I EVER, CAPONE, DUMMY, and More!

We're rounding up trailers for some upcoming movies and series, coming to Netflix, Apple TV+, Quibi, HBO, and more!

The new trailers include the new Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Home from Apple TV+, Dummy on Quibi, starring Anna Kendrick, and more.

Check out the trailer below!

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is an upcoming coming of age comedy television series on Netflix staring Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and produced by Mindy Kaling. It premieres on April 27, 2020.

The Eddy

In this vibrant musical drama Elliot Udo, a once celebrated musician from New York, is running a small Jazz club called The Eddy in a multicultural neighborhood in modern-day Paris. He is struggling to keep the club open, manage the house band and deal with his past. When he finds out that his partner is involved in questionable business practices things start to spin out of control.

The limited series stars André Holland, Joanna Kulig alongside Amandla Stenberg, Leila Bekhti and Tahar Rahim.

Capone

A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al "Fonzo" Capone (Tom Hardy) was the MOST INFAMOUS and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan Directed by: Josh Trank

The Midnight Gospel

Traversing trippy worlds inside his multiverse simulator, a space-caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between. The Midnight Gospel, created by Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast), debuts on Netflix April 20.

Betty

Betty is an upcoming American teen drama television series written by Crystal Moselle and Lesley Arfin. The series is a spinoff of Moselle's 2018 film Skate Kitchen. It includes most of the cast of the original movie, and focuses on the group's efforts to stand out in New York's predominantly male world of skateboarding. The series will premiere on May 1, 2020.

Home

Home, a new original docuseries, offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes. All nine episodes are available to watch now, exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

From an award-winning team of directors and executive producers, Home unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. Each episode transports viewers into visionary homes and communities around the world, from Sweden, to Mexico to China.

Dummy

In Dummy, an aspiring writer befriends her boyfriend's sex doll and the two take on the world together.

The series stars Anna Kendrick.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You