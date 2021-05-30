Video Roundup: Watch Trailers For COBRA KAI, THE FLASH, THE TOMORROW WAR, and More!

This week brought all new trailers for several upcoming films and series, including Cobra Kai, The Flash, Gunpowder Milkshake, and The Tomorrow War.

Some trailers were for new episodes of longrunning shows, and others showed teasers of what fans can expect from completely new films and series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

Check out the trailers below!

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is an American martial arts comedy-drama streaming television series based on the original The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the 1984 film The Karate Kid. Set 34 years later, Cobra Kai re-examines the "Miyagi-Verse" narrative from Johnny's point of view, his decision to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel. Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List.

Season Four has yet to announce a release date.

The Flash

The trailer was released for the upcoming 12th episode of season 7 of the series.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 14, 2021, by Netflix.

Last Night In Soho

Last Night in Soho is an upcoming British psychological horror film directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns from a story by Wright. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp. The film will mark the final film appearances for Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who died in September and October 2020, respectively.

Last Night in Soho is scheduled to be released in the United States on 22 October 2021 by Focus Features, and in the United Kingdom on 29 October 2021 by Universal Pictures.

Legends Of Tomorrow

The trailer was released for the upcoming 5th episode of season 6 of the series.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Raffi Barsoumian. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Lupin III Part 6

Lupin III also written as Lupin the Third, Lupin the 3rd or Lupin the IIIrd, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Monkey Punch. It follows the escapades of master thief Arsène Lupin III, the grandson of Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief of Maurice Leblanc's series of novels.

Directed by Eiji Suganuma, Lupin the III: Part 6 will premiere this October.

Record Of Ragnarok

Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui's popular manga series Record of Ragnarok is being adapted into an anime series premiering on Netflix next month.

Directed by Masao Tokubo and based on the manga series by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, Record of Ragnarok premieres June 17 on Netflix.

The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming American military science fiction action film directed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut, produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean. The film will star Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, with Pratt also executive producing the film. The film, set in the near future, focuses on humanity's war against an alien invasion, hoping to win it by using a new ability to draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the film's distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The film is scheduled to be digitally released on July 2, 2021, on Prime Video.