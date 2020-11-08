Video Roundup: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Re-Enacts Joe Biden's Victory Speech, and More!

Plus, watch Dave Chappelle's stand-up monologue, tackling Trump, COVID-19, mass shootings, and more.

Last night's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE was a historic, being the first episode after the election of Joe Biden as the President-Elect.

The episode tackled Biden's victory speech, as well as a hypothetical speech from Trump.

Watch all of the clips below!

Biden Victory Cold Open

Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) and Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) give speeches after the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election.

Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Monologue

Dave Chappelle talks about the 2020 election, COVID-19 and Donald Trump.

Weekend Update: Biden Wins 2020 Election

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Trump claiming he will have to be dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming.

Weekend Update: Rudy Giuliani on Trump's Election Lawsuits

Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his strategies for Trump's election lawsuits.

DC Morning

The anchors of DC Morning (Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim) report on a wild car chase involving President Trump.

