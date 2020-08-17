Video Preview: French Thriller THE BUREAU S5 on Sundance Now

10-part new season features two episodes directed by renowned award-winning director Jacques Audiard

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the Exclusive North American premiere of the critically acclaimed French spy thriller and Sundance Now Original THE BUREAU, Season 5 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with a new episode added every Thursday after. This highly anticipated 10-part new season features two episodes directed by renowned award-winning director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, Dheepan). Within the DGSE (Directorate General of External Security), the "Office of Legends" operate the most valuable members of the French intelligence services: secret agents. Spending prolonged amounts of time immersed in hostile countries, these operatives are tasked with identifying potential sources of intelligence among the people they come into contact with. Operating under a fabricated identity, they live for years in a permanent state of double identity, between an apparently normal life and their covert intelligence activity.

JJA (Mathieu Amalric, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Quantum of Solace), Director of Internal Security, has taken over managing the office as Marie-Jeanne (Florence Loiret Caille, The Little Bedroom) has opted to get out of the office and test her fieldwork skills on the ground in Egypt. The DGSE will be shaken up by rumors published about Malotru's (Mathieu Kassovitz, Amélie, The Fifth Element) fate: is he dead or alive? What role did DGSE and the CIA play? The leaks bring back old demons for JJA, increasing his paranoia and worrying his closest collaborators, Sisteron (Jonathan Zaccaï, Robin Hood) and Ellenstein (Jules Sagot, You'll Be a Man). His obsessions are joined by a new agent, Mille Sabords (Louis Garrel, Little Women), who tries to approach the Saudi secret services while investigating the sacrificial victim Paul Lefebvre. Another collateral victim of Malotru's disappearance: César (Stefan Crepon), the genius geek, who infiltrated the best cyber-attackers of the FSB who are now preparing a large-scale operation.

Exclusive Premiere: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Episodes: 10 (New episode added every Thursday)

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches starring Matthew Goode and Theresa Palmer; glamourous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; critically acclaimed French spy thriller crime drama The Bureau; and Swedish period drama The Restaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as Australian drama Upright starring Tim Minchin; Nordic drama Sanctuary; Australian psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps, British psychological drama Cheat; Australian drama Bad Mothers; Nordic noir thriller Wisting and British thriller The Cry starring Jenna Coleman; as well as streaming exclusives, including Emmy-winner State of the Union starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd; British thriller Liar starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; and riveting true crime series No One Saw a Thing and Killing for Love with Amanda Knox's podcast. Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed. Facebook: @SundanceNow - Twitter: @sundance_now

