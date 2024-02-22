Video: Peacock & Sky Release THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Trailer with Melanie Lynskey, Harvey Keitel, & Jonah Hauer-King

Sky and Peacock release the teaser trailer for upcoming original series The Tattooist of Auschwitz which will be available on Sky Atlantic and Peacock from 2 May.

The six-part limited drama series, based on the international bestselling novel by Heather Morris, is inspired by the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II.

This powerful teaser trailer shows an older Lali (Harvey Keitel) retelling his experiences of Auschwitz to Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey) as we journey with him through his memories of that time. In the teaser trailer, we also see younger Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) as he meets and falls in love with Gita (Anna Próchniak).

The trailer includes a poignant original score from multi–Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, who have also composed the soundtrack for the series.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, is deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

Shortly after arrival, Lali is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. So begins a courageous and unforgettable story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita become determined to keep each other alive.

Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) now in his 80’s, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.

Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International. The series is a coproduction for Sky and Peacock. Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher. Serena Thompson is Executive Producer for Sky Studios.

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and All3Media International are jointly handling international sales of the series. Stan, Australia’s leading local streamer is taking the Original rights to the series in their territory, with SkyShowtime taking rights for Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

The series will be available from May 2nd on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Peacock in the US and Stan in Australia.