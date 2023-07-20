Video: Peacock Releases New TWISTED METAL 'Test Your Metal' Video Ft. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz

Ahead of the series' July 27 premiere on Peacock, Peacock has released a new Twisted Metal "Twist Your Metal" video ahead of the series' world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con.

Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller will host the world premiere screening of the first episode of TWISTED METAL, followed by a TWISTED METAL-inspired version of Kinda Funny’s interactive game, “Kinda Feudy,” at 10:00 PM PT TODAY in Room 6DE.

Prior to the screening, check out Sweet Tooth's ice cream truck for a free serving of Salt + Straw’s exclusive TWISTED METAL ice cream flavor, debuting for the first time at SDCC *while supplies last. The truck opens at 1:30 PM PT at the Corner of J Street and First Ave. Also, stick around for a surprise musical performance at approx. 5:00 PM PT!

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Watch the new video here: