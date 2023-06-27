Video: Peacock Drops MYTH OF THE ZODIAC KILLER Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for MYTH OF THE ZODIAC KILLER. The two-part unscripted series detailing one of the MOST INFAMOUS serial killers will premiere on Tuesday, July 11.

The identity of the serial killer known as 'The Zodiac' has been confounding investigators for nearly fifty years, but an unlikely and unconventional theorist may have finally shed light to America’s most famous cold case by asking a question that no one else has ever dared ask: what if the reason the Zodiac has never been caught...is because he never existed in the first place?

MYTH OF THE ZODIAC KILLER is directed by Andrew Nock and produced by Texas Crew Productions & Pyramid Productions. David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein, James Buddy Day, Andrew Nock, Anne Garofalo Paterno and Cynthia Childs serve as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: