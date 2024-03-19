Video: Peacock Debuts Trailer For Orlando Bloom's 3-Part Docu-Series TO THE EDGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock's new original, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, premieres on April 18 with all episodes available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

The 3-part limited adventure docuseries follows celebrated actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom. In the series, Bloom takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally to reach his personal edge of what is possible. Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life.

Produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge's executive producers are Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob.

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports -- wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing -- to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.