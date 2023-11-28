Video: Peacock Debuts DR. DEATH Season Two Trailer Starring Edgar Ramírez & Mandy Moore

Peacock has revealed the trailer for season two of Dr. Death, starring Edgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore. All eight episodes of the season will drop on December 21.

This season of Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.

As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Joining Moore and Ramírez in the cast are Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten.

Watch the new trailer here: