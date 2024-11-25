Video: Paramount to Host SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Fan Event; New Trailer Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Pictures and Sega have announced a SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 OPENING DAY Fan Event in advance of the film’s nationwide theatrical release on December 20th.

To celebrate the cinematic experience, Paramount Pictures will give fans the opportunity to see SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 in theatres at an OPENING DAY movie event on Thursday, December 19th. Fans will see it first at 3pm local time presented exclusively in premium, formats at participating locations including Dolby Cinema,4DX, DBOX, SCREENX and other premium format theatres across the country.

Tickets for OPENING DAY Fan Event, and general SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets for the SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 OPENING DAY Fan Event Screening, and to find participating theatre listings in your area, go to HERE. General tickets are also on sale at HERE. Tickets for all shows also on sale at exhibitors’ websites & mobile apps, 3rd party ticketing platforms and at participating theatre box offices nationwide.

Ticketholders seeing SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 at the Fan Event screening will also see additional behind the scenes content prior to the feature for this special show and will also receive limited-edition gifts including one of four different limited edition character keychains plus an exclusive 12”x18” collector's art print created for fans attending this one-night event – while supplies last.

Said Paramount Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, “There is tremendous excitement from fans for the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series keeps growing from film to film, and this will be the biggest installment yet. We’re thrilled to reward loyal fans nationwide with the chance to see Sonic first in the most immersive way on the big screen.”

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining THE FRANCHISE as Shadow the Hedgehog.

