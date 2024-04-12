Video: New Look at Zendaya-Led CHALLENGERS in Featurette With Mike Faist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Zendaya film has just been released.

The video features new interviews from Zendaya along with her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O-Connor.

Also available is the soundtrack featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score reworked by renowned DJ and producer Boys Noize. Listen below!

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Photo Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures