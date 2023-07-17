Video: Netflix THE BIG NAILED IT BAKING CHALLENGE Trailer Hosted Nicole Byer

The series will premiere on August 4.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge. The series will premiere on August 4.

After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime.

Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They’ll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed.

The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!

Erin Jeanne McDowell, Baking Expert and Robert Lucas, Cake Artist serve as coaches.

Watch the new trailer here:



