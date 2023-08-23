Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO

The film, set to be released November 21, will feature a score by Geoff Zanelli.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

The cast for the film also includes Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, and Nicholas Turturro.

The film follows jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler), who has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Burr).

When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

Watch the teaser trailer here:




