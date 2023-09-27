Video: Netflix Gets 'OBLITERATED' with Official Trailer Debut for New Action-Comedy Series

Today Netflix released the official trailer for OBLITERATED, a WILD new action-comedy. The new series will premiere on November 30.

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas.

After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

The series regulars include Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim.

The recurring cast is Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, Lindsey Kraft, Costa Ronin, Tobias Jelinek, and Minnie Mills, with guest stars including Lori Petty, Virginia Madsen, Clive Standen, Ivan G’vera, and Keston John.

Watch the new trailer here: